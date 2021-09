SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan County Firefighter and paramedic has passed away.

The Sullivan City Fire Department says Brad Wible has died.

They tell us Wible was a tremendous paramedic and firefighter for the department.

Wible passed away at Sullivan County Community Hospital.

Visitation will be tomorrow from 4- 8 in the evening. Services will be at 11 in the morning on Thursday at the First Christian Church.