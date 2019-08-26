Clear

Services set for Illinois State Police trooper with Wabash Valley ties killed in the line of duty

WATERLOO, Ill. (WTHI) - A fallen Illinois State Police trooper returned to his hometown on Monday. 

Police led the procession for Nicholas Hopkins to Waterloo, Illinois.

That's in the western part of the state.

Hopkins died after he was shot on Friday while executing a warrant.

Clark County law enforcement says Hopkins held a special place in their hearts.

He once lived in Clark County and worked closely with the sheriff's office.

On Monday, Illinois State Police announced the details of his services.

VISITATION: Saturday, August 31, 2019, 3:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.
Waterloo High School
505 East Bulldog, Waterloo, IL 62298
First Responder and Military walk-through will begin at 6:00 p.m.

FUNERAL: Sunday, September 1, 2019, at 10:00 A.M.
Waterloo High School
505 East Bulldog, Waterloo, IL 62298

INTERMENT: Interment Services are still being finalized.

