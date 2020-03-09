Clear

Services set for Dugger teen killed in weekend crash

Services for Brazen Maze will be held on Friday at Dugger Union High School in the gymnasium.

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 4:35 PM
Updated: Mar 9, 2020 5:34 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Funeral arrangements have been set for a Dugger teen killed in a weekend crash.

Services start at 10:00 a.m.

Maze was killed in a crash early Saturday morning.

On Sunday - friends, family, and the community came together for a prayer vigil to honor Maze.

LINK | PRAYER VIGIL HELD FOR DUGGER TEEN KILLED IN WEEKEND CAR CRASH

He was a junior and a student-athlete.

Those who knew him say his smile and personality were infectious and he will be greatly missed.

Dugger Schools will ave an e-learning day on Friday.

