TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI) - Funeral services are set for a 2020 North Central graduate.

Police say 19-year-old Sheyanne Hauger was killed after a car crash in Virginia on Friday. Another vehicle crossed into her lane.

She played on the North Central softball and volleyball teams.

Her visitation will be on Friday at DeBaun Funeral home on Springhill in Terre Haute starting from 11:00 to 1:00, funeral services will follow.