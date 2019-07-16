Services set for 17-year-old Madi Moore

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Services have been set for a Linton teen that lost her life to Graft vs. Host Disease.

17-year-old Madi Moore passed away on Monday.

Visitation has been set for Friday at the Linton-Stockton High School Auditeria from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Madi's services are set for Saturday at 1:00 p.m. with burial following.

