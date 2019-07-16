LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Services have been set for a Linton teen that lost her life to Graft vs. Host Disease.
17-year-old Madi Moore passed away on Monday.
LINK | COMMUNITY MOURNS THE LOSS OF MADI MOORE
Visitation has been set for Friday at the Linton-Stockton High School Auditeria from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Madi's services are set for Saturday at 1:00 p.m. with burial following.
To see her obituary, or leave your condolences, click here.
Related Content
- Services set for 17-year-old Madi Moore
- Community mourns the loss of Madi Moore
- Wabash Valley unites for Madi Moore, a Greene County teen battling graft vs. host disease
- 'Up until her last breathe she was a fighter.' Madi Moore is honored at Linton-Stockton prayer circle
- Services set for Colton Murray
- Services set for retired Indianapolis archbishop
- Services set for THPD K9 Officer Arie
- Services set for Terre Haute firefighter
- Services set for former Rockville police chief
- Memorial services set for Eva Kor
Scroll for more content...