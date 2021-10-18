Services set for 16-year-old Mallorie Cochran following fatal weekend crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Services are set for a 16-year-old girl killed in a Sullivan County crash.

Mallorie Cochran, along with 58-year-old Perry Deschamp, were killed in a two-car crash on Sunday.

Cochran's services will happen on Thursday at 7 pm at North Central High School in Farmersburg, where she was a student. Visitation will start at 4 pm.

Private services for her family will be at Mout Pleasant Cemetary.

Her classmates and teachers asked for people to share memories with #lovelikemal.

Prayers for the NC Cross Country, Girl’s Basketball and Track and Field teams. Pray for the families. Pray for our students, faculty and staff. #lovelikemal #thunderbirdstrong 💚🖤 pic.twitter.com/q8sw6mLFSm — NC Track and Field (@TrackNc) October 18, 2021

I will miss you happy feet, we will never forget you thanks for being a great friend I love you ❤️#lovelikemal — abbie morris (@abbiemo74722422) October 18, 2021