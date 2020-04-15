Services finalized for Terre Haute firefighter who lost his life to COVID-19

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Fire Department addressed funeral arrangements on Wednesday for firefighter John Schoffstall.

On Wednesday morning, fire officials and representatives from 'Supporting Heroes' met with local media.

The organization offers support after tragedies involving first responders. They discussed more detailed plans.

The funeral service will take place on Saturday at West Vigo High School at 11:00 a.m.

You can attend - but officials say you will need to stay in your cars. This is to maintain social distancing. We will stream the services here on WTHITV.com.

When the service is over, the public may pay their respect by driving by the casket. The burial will be private.

The funeral procession will follow a specific route where the public will be split away.