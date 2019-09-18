Service League members present check to Union Health Foundation during luncheon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Volunteers can provide patients with a little comfort during trying times.

That's the goal fo the Service League at Union Hospital in Terre Haute.

The organization held a luncheon on Wednesday.

During this time, members presented a check to the Union Health Foundation.

They also presented checks to several other units within the hospital.

The Service League hosts several fundraisers throughout the year to be able to give money to the hospital.