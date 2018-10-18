Server with Indiana National Guard personnel data target of attack

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana National Guard says a state, non-military computer server containing personal information on civilian and military Guard personnel was the target of a recent ransomware attack.
The Guard said Thursday it is notifying the affected personnel that they should be alert for suspicious activity or fraudulent accounts being opened in their name.
It says the type of ransomware attack targets the server by denying access to the rightful owners but usually does not compromise the contents of the server. It says it has no reason to believe it was a targeted attack against the Indiana National Guard.
The Guard says it's taking steps to prevent future such attacks.
