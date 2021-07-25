Serve the Valley brings the community together

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Volunteers from all across the Wabash Valley gathered to help serve their neighbors.

The United Way of the Wabash Valley and Terre Haute Ministries partnered together for the annual "Serve the Valley" volunteering event.

More than 300 volunteers came out to help with 10 different projects across the valley.

Several of the projects were put on the back-burner due to the pandemic, but now they are excited to get those back on track.

"I'm excited and glad that people came out and donated their time," Abby Desboro with the United Way of the Wabash Valley said. "We use this opportunity as a way to kind of showcase non-profits and hopefully people want to volunteer more on their own."

This weekend community members helped fundraise for non-profits, cleaned up the area, and donated their time and efforts to better the community.