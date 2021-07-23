Serve the Valley Volunteering Weekend Underway

TERRE HAUTE, Ind - United Way of the Wabash Valley partnered with Maryland Community Church for a volunteering event, Serve the Valley, to rally hundreds of volunteers throughout the community on July

23rd and 24th.

This partnership was created to mobilize the caring power of volunteers and make a meaningful impact in the place we call home.

Volunteers had the opportunity to choose from over 25 projects for organizations throughout the

Wabash Valley.

Projects range from landscaping, cleaning, painting, food pantry prep, park beautification, and more. Over the two days, there will be over 275 volunteers working throughout the Valley.

The event kicks off each day, Friday, July 23rd and Saturday, July 24th at the Maryland Community Church

46 campus in Terre Haute with a free breakfast sponsored by Elanco at 7:30 am and each volunteer receives a t-shirt sponsored by Union Health, Culver’s, Thyssen Krupp, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods-College, Taghleef Industries, and Epic Insurance.

The volunteers then head out into the community to perform their service work for an area organization until noon.

