Serve the Valley: Organizations search for volunteers through two-day push

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More local organizations are looking for volunteers to help out.

The United Way of the Wabash Valley is organizing this year's Serve the Valley event.

It's a two-day volunteering push all across the Wabash Valley. You can help out at parks, non-profits, and foster care services, just to name a few.

Organizers of the event say it's a great chance to lend a helping hand to the community.

The Serve the Valley event will take place on July 23 and 24. If you are interested, sign up for the event here.