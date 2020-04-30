Antibody testing: what you need to know

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- You may be familiar with the recent buzz about antibody testing for COVID-19.

An antibody test, also known as serology testing, checks your blood for the presence of antibodies.

IGG antibodies show if you had a previous infection with COVID-19.

An antibody test does not diagnose an active infection.The CDC says antibodies can develop about two to three weeks after infection. Some people infected with COVID-19 will never exhibit symptoms but will have detectable antibodies.

“These results are not meant to give someone a false sense of security that I’ve been exposed and now I’m immune because IgG still has not been able to confer immunity; meaning, if you test positive for IGG, that does not mean necessarily that you are immune to the coronavirus moving forward, that you can’t get it again. We hope that’s the case, but we can’t prove that’s the case,” explained Dr. Darren Brucken, Vigo County Health Commissioner.

If you get a test, health officials are warning you to heed caution with your results.

“If you come back and your IGG is negative, you still need to be thinking I might have had maybe I didn't mount an immune response that was quantifiable, I still need to be diligent in society. If you come up and it says IGG is positive, you can say I had it, but you still need to wear your protective equipment and be diligent in society.”

Brucken says to make sure you check with a reputable source for testing capabilities.

“It doesn’t solve anything to get an IgG level other than some curiosity at this point. It does help a little bit with surveillance testing to know how many IgG positives we have floating around out there.”

A serology test requires a physician’s order.