Serious injury reported after motorcycle crash on I-70 in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A motorcycle crash on Interstate 70 in Clay County led to serious injuries.
It happened just after noon at the 23 mile-maker.
Indiana State Police told News 10 the crash involved a single motorcycle.
They told us, for an unknown reason the driver lost control of the motorcycle and rolled several times.
He was not wearing a helmet.
He was airlifted to a Terre Haute hospital with serious injuries.
