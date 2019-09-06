Serious injury reported after motorcycle crash on I-70 in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A motorcycle crash on Interstate 70 in Clay County led to serious injuries.

It happened just after noon at the 23 mile-maker.

Indiana State Police told News 10 the crash involved a single motorcycle.

They told us, for an unknown reason the driver lost control of the motorcycle and rolled several times.

He was not wearing a helmet.

He was airlifted to a Terre Haute hospital with serious injuries.