Serious crash closes portion of I-70

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - At least one person is dead after an early morning crash.
It happened just before 2:00 Monday morning in the westbound lanes of I-70 at the 22 mile marker.
That's near the Brazil exit at State Road 59.
Police began receiving calls about a semi and a vehicle crashed on Interstate 70.
Two semis and two commercial vehicles were involved.
We have confirmed that an accident reconstructionist has been called to the scene.
Indiana State Police say both westbound lanes of I-70 at the 22 mile marker are expected to remain closed at least until 6:00 Monday morning.
