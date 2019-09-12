Serious Greene County crash may have involved Shakamak students

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A serious Greene County crash may have involved students from Shakamak High School in Jasonville.

That's according to Greene County dispatchers.

They told us crews spent several hours on Thursday night at the scene of the crash.

They would not give us an exact address.

We are still working to confirm the conditions of people involved in the crash.

We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.