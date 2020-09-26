Sergeant involved in wreck while on duty

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A Vermillion county sergeant was involved in a wreck while on duty.

According to Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps, Sergeant Tim DisPennett was patrolling along County Road 150 East Friday afternoon when he was involved in a crash.

The sheriff says Sgt. Dispennett swerved into a ditch to avoid a head-on collision. He says officer dash cam video shows a vehicle cross the centerline in a curve before the sergeant drives his truck off the road.

No injuries were reported and there have been no arrests.