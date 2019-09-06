TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - September is here, and it's the month that fall officially starts in.
So with that in mind, what are we looking at for some long term forecasting?
August was largely below average as far as temperatures go.
Rainfall was just slightly above average.
For September, the Wabash Valley could have days where we are above average, along with days below average.
The Climate Prediction Center puts us in the "equal chances" category.
Rainfall is the same.
Most of the United States could see above-average rainfall, but the Wabash Valley looks like we could be about average.
This is good news because this means we should have an easy transition into the fall season.
Related Content
- September Look Ahead
- September Kicks Off National Preparedness Month
- I-70 lane restrictions begin September 11
- Cornbread Festival set for September 7
- Warner Bros. to release new Prince album in September
- Boy charged in school shooting faces September hearing
- Navy to commission attack submarine USS Indiana in September
- Sports wagering in Indiana pushed back from September 1
- First Terre Haute Beer Festival set for September 21
- Margaret Avenue overpass project ahead of schedule