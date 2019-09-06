September Look Ahead

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - September is here, and it's the month that fall officially starts in.

So with that in mind, what are we looking at for some long term forecasting?

August was largely below average as far as temperatures go.

Rainfall was just slightly above average.

For September, the Wabash Valley could have days where we are above average, along with days below average.

The Climate Prediction Center puts us in the "equal chances" category.

Rainfall is the same.

Most of the United States could see above-average rainfall, but the Wabash Valley looks like we could be about average.

This is good news because this means we should have an easy transition into the fall season.