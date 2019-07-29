Sentencing process underway for woman in infant death case

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The sentencing process has started for Tabetha Smith in connection to the death of her three-month-old son.
On Monday, Judge Sarah Mullican heard testimony in the case. Sentencing has been continued to August 19 in order to review records.
PREVIOUS STORY | DR. KOHR: THREE-MONTH-OLD DIED AFTER FEEDING TUBE REMOVED AND NEVER REPLACED
Police have said Smith took her son to the hospital for breathing problems in April of 2018. Investigators said Smith didn't replace his feeding tube. According to medical records, the baby died of dehydration.
PREVIOUS STORY | UNDER A PROPOSED PLEA AGREEMENT, TERRE HAUTE MOM WHO ALLEGEDLY REMOVED HER BABY'S FEEDING TUBE, KILLING HIM, WOULD GET 3 OF 4 CHARGES DROPPED
Smith originally faced four charges, under a plea agreement, three charges would be dismissed.
