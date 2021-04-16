Sentencing for Jeremy Ross set for June

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Sentencing will happen in June for a man found guilty of attempted murder - along with other charges.

On Thursday, Jeremy Ross was found guilty for a case that dates back to March of last year.

Police pulled over a van Ross was in at a Terre Haute gas station.

LINK | Terre Haute man involved in police action shooting last week was out on $500 bond - for similar charges

Ultimately, police shot Ross during the traffic stop.

Officers testified that Ross was not complying with them, and had a gun.

Early in the investigation police said Ross pointed a gun at them and tried to pull the trigger.

LINK | Man in last week's police action shooting accused of trying to kill two Terre Haute officers

"Twelve jurors now, after hearing all of the evidence found that he was guilty of several charges. I feel like that's our system. Justice was done," Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said.

Last July, the prosecutor's office said the actions of the officers involved fell under the status for self-defense and use of force related to arrest or escape.