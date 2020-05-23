Seniors get diplomas at drive-in graduation

DUGGER, Ind, (WTHI) - High school seniors in Dugger, Indiana drove by to get their diplomas this weekend.

Families were able to watch commencement from a parking lot, while others watched a live feed from home.

Obviously, the school corporation made these changes to accommodate social distancing, as we all continue to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

2020 graduates said it's not what they imagine, but they also won't forget the ceremony.

Family members said they're grateful they could support their seniors.

"We don't want these seniors to feel like they're being robbed of their moment. We just want to show support for them, their hard work their achievement. It's something to be really proud of. The community is really proud," said Dustin Ellis.

People lined the parade route as students passed by to get their diplomas.

You can still see the ceremony by visiting the Dugger Union Community Schools Facebook page.