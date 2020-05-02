PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - High school graduations have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, but that's not stopping local communities from honoring their seniors.
If you've been out and about in Rockville, you've probably seen some of these signs.
They were originally lined up from Howard Avenue to Burke Street along U.S. 41.
They've since been moved to Parke Heritage Middle School for people to see.
It's a way to honor the Parke Heritage senior class of 2020 for all of their accomplishments.
Related Content
- Senior signs honor Parke Heritage class of 2020
- South Vermillion Vs. Parke Heritage
- New banners honor Hometown Heritage honorees
- HONORING THE CLASS OF 2020: Lawrenceville High School
- HONORING THE CLASS OF 2020: Red Hill High School
- HONORING THE CLASS OF 2020: Shoals High School
- HONORING THE CLASS OF 2020: Loogootee High School
- HONORING THE CLASS OF 2020: Newton High School
- Greene County High School Seniors Honored with 326 Signs
- Goodbye Rockville and Turkey Run, hello Parke Heritage
Scroll for more content...