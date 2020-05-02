Senior signs honor Parke Heritage class of 2020

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - High school graduations have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, but that's not stopping local communities from honoring their seniors.

If you've been out and about in Rockville, you've probably seen some of these signs.

They were originally lined up from Howard Avenue to Burke Street along U.S. 41.

They've since been moved to Parke Heritage Middle School for people to see.

It's a way to honor the Parke Heritage senior class of 2020 for all of their accomplishments.