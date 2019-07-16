Senior pictures of student in bathrobe go viral

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A photoshoot for an incoming high school senior in Indiana has gone viral on social media.

Tiffany Clark, with Chaos and Clark Photography, LLC in Terre Haute, took pictures for family member Evan Dennison. Dennison is going to be a senior at Portage High School in northern Indiana.

Clark said Dennison had sweats on before the shoot, so she told him to change into his outfit. In a FaceTime interview with News 10, Clark said she was surprised when Dennison said he was ready, but appeared in a bathrobe.

After some hesitation and trying to get him to change his mind, she continued with the shoot in the middle of a field. "I almost didn't want to do it. I kept telling Evan you need to change your clothes, your mom's not gonna love this. But he said, no, no, this is it. This is me," she told News 10.

Clark posted the pictures in a Facebook group and other members told her she should post them. As of Tuesday afternoon, the post had 250,000 interactions. Neither of them were expecting so much reaction.

Dennison said he told his family his plan, but they didn't seem to take him too seriously. He says it'd be awesome if he ended up starting a trend. "I thought it was funny, my friends thought it'd be funny; and I didn't know so many people to like it, but they loved it," said Dennison. He said the photoshoot was the main topic of conversation during a football practice on Monday.

Clark said this collection of pictures will likely be it for Dennison's senior pictures. She's visiting Dennison and other family in northern Indiana, but says there isn't any more available time for a reshoot due to conflicts with football practices.