Clear

Senior pictures of student in bathrobe go viral

An Indiana high school student posed in a bathrobe for his senior pictures. Now, they're gaining a lot of attention on social media.

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 1:23 PM
Updated: Jul 16, 2019 2:06 PM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A photoshoot for an incoming high school senior in Indiana has gone viral on social media.

Tiffany Clark, with Chaos and Clark Photography, LLC in Terre Haute, took pictures for family member Evan Dennison. Dennison is going to be a senior at Portage High School in northern Indiana.

Clark said Dennison had sweats on before the shoot, so she told him to change into his outfit. In a FaceTime interview with News 10, Clark said she was surprised when Dennison said he was ready, but appeared in a bathrobe. 

After some hesitation and trying to get him to change his mind, she continued with the shoot in the middle of a field. "I almost didn't want to do it. I kept telling Evan you need to change your clothes, your mom's not gonna love this. But he said, no, no, this is it. This is me," she told News 10.

Clark posted the pictures in a Facebook group and other members told her she should post them. As of Tuesday afternoon, the post had 250,000 interactions. Neither of them were expecting so much reaction.

Dennison said he told his family his plan, but they didn't seem to take him too seriously. He says it'd be awesome if he ended up starting a trend.  "I thought it was funny, my friends thought it'd be funny; and I didn't know so many people to like it, but they loved it," said Dennison. He said the photoshoot was the main topic of conversation during a football practice on Monday. 

Clark said this collection of pictures will likely be it for Dennison's senior pictures. She's visiting Dennison and other family in northern Indiana, but says there isn't any more available time for a reshoot due to conflicts with football practices. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Rainy, Warm & Muggy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Rex set record long 11 game streak

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Occasional showers and storms possible. Breezy with heavy rainfall possible. High: 80°

Image

Taste of Terre Haute Now - July 28th

Image

Tree Pruning Workshop Wednesday 5pm-6:30pm Fowler Park

Image

Alex Kor reflects on the life of his mother, Eva Kor

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Out of this world exhibit kicks off at the Terre Haute Children's Museum

Image

Vigo County students prepare for their trip to Terre Haute's sister city in Japan

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way