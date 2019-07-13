Senior citizens experience flying for the first time

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Residents of Signature Health Care got the chance to take a plane ride and see Terre Haute from a new angle.
It's was a way to let those in the nursing home experience flying for the first time.
Nearly 30 planes flew into Sky King Airport.
Elders got the chance to check out the planes and get a birds eye view of the city.
For some, it was a brand new experience.
We spoke with one woman who took flight today.
She said it was an experience like no other.
"It was so unexpected. I think that's the big thing. That it was just beyond anything that I would've thought. I would recommend it to anyone," said Norma Brewer.
This was the first year for the event, but organizers say they hope to do it again.
