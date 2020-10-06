Clear

Senior Pentagon leadership quarantining after exposure to coronavirus

The top US general, Gen. Mark Milley, and several members of the Pentagon's senior leadership are quarantining after a top Coast Guard official tested positive for coronavirus, several US defense officials tell CNN.

Posted: Oct 6, 2020 2:25 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- The top US general, Gen. Mark Milley, and several members of the Pentagon's senior leadership are quarantining after a top Coast Guard official tested positive for coronavirus, several US defense officials tell CNN.

The Vice Commandant of the US Coast Guard, Adm. Charles Ray, tested positive on Monday.

"On Monday, the Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard, Admiral Charles Ray, tested positive for COVID-19. He was tested the same day, after feeling mild symptoms over the weekend," the Coast Guard said in a statement Tuesday.

"The Coast Guard is following established policies for COVID, per CDC guidelines, to include quarantine and contact tracing. According to CDC guidelines, any Coast Guard personnel that were in close contact will also quarantine. In accordance with established Coast Guard COVID policies, Admiral Ray will be quarantining from home," the statement said.

Ray recently attended several meetings at the Pentagon in secure areas with members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Multiple defense officials tell CNN that senior Pentagon leadership who had been in proximity to Ray have been tested and are awaiting results.

The self-quarantining by senior leadership goes beyond the Joints Chiefs staff due to exposure at multiple meetings in recent days, including a meeting in the Pentagon's secure meeting space for classified information known as "the tank," a defense official said.

"We are aware that Vice Commandant Ray has tested positive for COVID-19 and that he was at the Pentagon last week for meetings with other senior military leaders. Some meeting attendees included other Service Chiefs. We are conducting additional contact tracing and taking appropriate precautions to protect the force and the mission," Jonathan Hoffman, assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs, said in a statement.

"Out of an abundance of caution, all potential close contacts from these meetings are self-quarantining and have been tested this morning. No Pentagon contacts have exhibited symptoms and we have no additional positive tests to report at this time," he added.

All but one member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is now self-quarantining. The commandant of the Marine Corps was not in the meetings with Ray; his deputy was in attendance.

As a precaution, Milley is working from home, a defense official says. Milley has so far tested negative. As President Donald Trump's top military adviser, he maintains a full classified communications suite in his house, the official said.

The Chief of Staff of the US Air Force, Charles Brown, the Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday and the Chief of Space Operations, Gen. John Raymond, also are all working from home, according to several officials.

Additional officials working from alternate locations or from home include:

  • Gen. John Hyten, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff;
  • Gen. James McConville, Chief of Staff of the Army;
  • Gen. Daniel Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard;
  • Gen. Paul Nakasone, US Cyber Command and Director of the National Security Agency;
  • Gen. Gary Thomas, Assistant Commandant of US Marine Corps,

White House outbreak
The news comes after Trump staged a reckless departure from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday, telling his followers that the virus that dangerously deprived him of oxygen and hospitalized him for 72 hours was nothing to fear before posing for a mask-less photo-op on the White House balcony.

At least 11 of the President's aides or allies have either contracted the virus or -- in the case of his daughter Ivanka -- are working from home. Entire suites of offices sit vacant as Trump's aides work to isolate him in the residence and out of the West Wing.

In the White House residence where he was speaking without a mask, an already slimmed-down staff has been reduced even further after the President and first lady both came down with coronavirus. At least one staffer -- who is military personnel directly assigned to support the President in the Oval Office and residence -- tested positive over the weekend, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, the prospect of the virus spreading among senior Pentagon leaders will likely raise additional national security questions, particularly given the military's role in attempting to reassure the American public following Trump's positive diagnosis last week.

In a statement issued Friday morning, the Pentagon sought to alleviate fears that Trump's positive Covid-19 diagnosis presented a potentially imminent threat to national security, emphasizing that the development did not warrant a change in defense alert levels or military posture.

"There's no change to the readiness or capability of our armed forces. Our national command and control structure is in no way affected by this announcement," said Hoffman at the time.

"The US military stands ready to defend our country and interests," he added.

Hoffman reiterated that point again Tuesday, saying "there is no change to the operational readiness or mission capability of the U.S. Armed Forces."

"Senior military leaders are able to remain fully mission capable and perform their duties from an alternative work location. DoD has been following CDC guidelines since April with respect to temperature testing, social distancing, and the wearing of masks to the greatest extent when social distancing is not possible and will continue to do so," he said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Warmer Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local woman works to raise money for FSA Counseling

Image

Free Invasive Plant Removal Service in Vigo County

Image

Terre Town Traffic issues

Image

First Day of Early Voting kicks off in Vigo County

Image

Registration dates for the Catholic Charities Christmas Store set for later this month

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

New screening technology will help local hospital fight COVID-19

Image

COVID-19 an flu shots

Image

Vigo County Annex and Courthouse reopen after being closed for months

Image

Vigo County, and its history of correctly deciding elections

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 306088

Reported Deaths: 9054
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1491275260
DuPage18305568
Lake17606493
Will14702388
Kane13602328
St. Clair6933196
Winnebago6886154
Madison6021147
Champaign505724
McHenry4817119
Peoria372155
McLean345123
Rock Island320880
Kankakee286978
Unassigned2770249
Sangamon265046
Kendall212626
Tazewell192433
LaSalle185557
Macon174647
DeKalb174540
Coles156432
Williamson146754
Clinton130921
Jackson129624
Adams126710
Boone122423
Vermilion10115
Randolph98312
Effingham9243
Whiteside88321
Ogle8106
Knox7654
Bureau73713
Monroe73122
Grundy7286
Henry7095
Morgan69824
Jefferson69638
Marion6522
Christian63016
Macoupin5958
Stephenson5887
Franklin5804
Union55424
McDonough50915
Crawford4916
Logan4831
Fayette4719
Woodford4599
Lee4401
Shelby4394
Livingston4378
Cass41411
Montgomery41113
Jersey40519
Saline3994
Iroquois37419
Bond3638
Perry36215
Warren3573
Douglas3477
Wayne3256
Jo Daviess3032
Lawrence2756
Richland2628
Carroll2456
Greene23914
Moultrie2394
Hancock2373
Washington2321
Cumberland2225
Jasper21710
Fulton2140
Clay1960
Pulaski1951
Clark1933
White1891
Johnson1880
Mason1781
Wabash1693
Piatt1580
Mercer1546
Pike1531
De Witt1422
Menard1331
Massac1282
Edgar1198
Marshall1170
Ford1115
Alexander911
Scott810
Hamilton792
Gallatin782
Henderson780
Edwards720
Brown710
Putnam690
Calhoun660
Schuyler590
Stark562
Hardin410
Pope301
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 125976

Reported Deaths: 3681
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion22340769
Lake11233330
St. Joseph7233125
Elkhart7040116
Allen6660209
Hamilton5225110
Vanderburgh429832
Hendricks2847127
Tippecanoe284313
Monroe282237
Johnson2487124
Clark240157
Porter237847
Delaware217466
Cass201910
Vigo201528
Madison185975
LaPorte168743
Warrick154754
Floyd149064
Howard141764
Kosciusko136417
Bartholomew122857
Dubois107819
Marshall107225
Boone104446
Grant101837
Hancock97543
Noble95532
Henry92427
Wayne84116
Jackson83110
Morgan77140
Daviess71730
Dearborn71628
Shelby70029
Clinton69214
LaGrange66711
Harrison63624
Gibson6236
Putnam61511
Knox57910
Lawrence56829
DeKalb53111
Montgomery51322
White50515
Decatur46639
Miami4514
Greene44136
Posey4382
Scott43311
Steuben4318
Fayette43014
Jasper4183
Sullivan35212
Clay3345
Ripley3308
Jennings32713
Franklin31925
Whitley3197
Adams3054
Spencer3033
Orange29824
Huntington2903
Carroll28913
Starke2897
Wabash2898
Washington2882
Wells2824
Jefferson2683
Fulton2632
Randolph2488
Pike2444
Tipton24323
Perry24013
Jay2211
Newton17811
Owen1771
Martin1740
Rush1624
Blackford1413
Vermillion1410
Fountain1392
Parke1272
Crawford1221
Pulaski1161
Brown1053
Benton900
Ohio827
Union810
Switzerland710
Warren431
Unassigned0227