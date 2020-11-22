Send packages early this year

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You'll want to make sure your gifts arrive in time to be placed under the tree!

The United States Postal Service is encouraging you to get your packages and cards mailed early this year.

USPS is expecting a lot more mail due to COVID-19.

More people will be staying home so they won't be able to hand over gifts in person.

Sunday delivery will be expanded starting next weekend.

USPS reports peak shipping season is the two weeks before Christmas.

December 15th is the deadline for retail ground services.

First class mail needs to go out by December 18th.

The priority mail deadline is December 19th, and the priority mail express deadline is December 23rd.

https://about.usps.com/holidaynews/