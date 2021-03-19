Senators 'driving' legislation to grow trucking industry

WASHINGTON - United States Senators have reintroduced legislation aimed at growth in the trucking industry.

49 states and the District of Columbia allow individuals to obtain a CDL at the age 18. However, federal law currently prohibits those operators from moving goods from state to state until they are 21.

The Developing Responsible Individuals for a Vibrant Economy (DRIVE-Safe) Act would allow for the legal operation of a commercial motor vehicle in interstate commerce by commercial driver’s license (CDL) holders under the age of 21 through an apprenticeship program.

“Today, 18-year-olds can drive more than 200 miles from New Albany to Gary and back, but they aren’t allowed to drive two miles from New Albany to Louisville,” said Senator Young. “The DRIVE-Safe Act will eliminate this ridiculous regulation and in doing so address the driver shortage while providing new career opportunities for young Hoosiers.”

The apprenticeship program established by the DRIVE-Safe Act would require young drivers to complete at least 400 hours of on-duty time and 240 hours of driving time with an experienced driver in the cab with them.

U.S. Representative Trey Hollingsworth (R-IN-09) introduced a companion bill in the House.

“DRIVE-Safe creates more career opportunities for hard-working Hoosiers to get involved in a growing, 21st century economy workforce,” said Rep. Hollingsworth. “This bill also breaks down barriers for small businesses who want to grow and hire qualified employees.”