Senator condemns mock assassination of Trump at fundraiser

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A Democratic Illinois state Senator is apologizing for a mock assassination of Republican President Donald Trump staged at a weekend fundraiser.
WCIA-TV in Champaign reports that the incident occurred Friday night at Chicago Sen. Martin Sandoval’s golf outing in the Chicago suburb of Winfield. A man carrying what looks like a fake assault-style rifle points it at someone wearing a Trump mask. A woman who attended posted the photos to social media.
Sandoval calls the incident “unacceptable.” He says he doesn’t “condone violence against the president or anyone else.”
Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker says “purposely pointing a fake gun at anyone is insensitive and wrong,” particularly after recent shootings in Texas and Ohio.
Tim Schneider is chairman of the Illinois Republican Party. He says Sandoval’s apology is “too little, too late.”
