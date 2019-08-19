Clear

Senator condemns mock assassination of Trump at fundraiser

A Democratic Illinois state Senator is apologizing for a mock assassination of Republican President Donald Trump staged at a weekend fundraiser.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 12:41 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A Democratic Illinois state Senator is apologizing for a mock assassination of Republican President Donald Trump staged at a weekend fundraiser.

WCIA-TV in Champaign reports that the incident occurred Friday night at Chicago Sen. Martin Sandoval’s golf outing in the Chicago suburb of Winfield. A man carrying what looks like a fake assault-style rifle points it at someone wearing a Trump mask. A woman who attended posted the photos to social media.

Sandoval calls the incident “unacceptable.” He says he doesn’t “condone violence against the president or anyone else.”

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker says “purposely pointing a fake gun at anyone is insensitive and wrong,” particularly after recent shootings in Texas and Ohio.

Tim Schneider is chairman of the Illinois Republican Party. He says Sandoval’s apology is “too little, too late.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Hot conditions with afternoon storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"See You in Terre Haute 2025" Now New Community Plan

Image

ISU's Donaghy Day: Beautifying campus with help from the students

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Wabash Valley congregation enjoys services in brand new church built in just 30 hours

Image

Monday: Mixing sun and clouds. Spotty showers. High: 88°

Image

Brazil Concert Band

Image

Wabash Valley HOF Picnic

Image

March through the Arch

Image

Weather impact on Wabash Valley gardens

Image

Eva Kor remembered at Indy service

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'