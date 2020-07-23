Senator Todd Young Speaks on COVID-19: RESTART Act & Schools

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Lawmakers are considering the next round of Coronavirus relief funding. On Thursday, Indiana Senator Todd Young took the time to speak with News 10 on what he's doing to help Hoosiers during this pandemic.

Senate Republicans have released their proposal for a second stimulus package to provide COVID-19 help for Americans. As a part of that second wave, Senator Young has been promoting his RESTART Act to help revive businesses that have been hardest hit by the pandemic. He gave News 10 an update on where the RESTART Act stands heading into the end of July.

You may remember Senator Young visiting Terre Haute to introduce the RESTART Act in late May. Its purpose is to provide support to small and mid-sized businesses most affected bu the COVID-19 crisis. Specifically, the bill provides a PPP loan recipient with 16 weeks to use the funds.

This is if the recipient has less than 500 full-time employees and suffered a decline in revenues of at least 25%. He says after weeks of advocating this plan throughout the country, Thursday marked the first day of negotiations in the Senate. He says this proposal is a necessity to help all Americans get through this pandemic.

"I will continue to advocate for those restaurants, boutiques, sports stadiums, and manufacturing operations that frankly won't survive this pandemic unless we pass something like the RESTART Act to be a part of this next phase of Coronavirus relief," Senator Young said.

Heading back to school has been the subject of much debate in recent days. Many Hoosiers are conflicted with where Indiana stands when it comes to COVID-19. Senator Young provided his thoughts on these issues amid the pandemic.

Senator Young lives in Central Indiana and says the Hoosiers that he's spoken with are extremely eager to go back to work and send their children back to school. He believes Hoosiers are ready to resume some sense of normalcy while also staying vigilant in the midst of a pandemic that doesn't seem to be going away.

We asked Senator Young if he believes Indiana has taken a step back after what Governor Eric Holcomb announced on Wednesday. The Senator believes Governor Holcomb is being cautious and careful, but Hoosiers should have their attention on getting back to normal.

"It seems to me that that's what he has done with this mask directive because he's indicated that there won't be strict enforcement of it," Senator Young concluded, "I think--at least the Hoosiers that I've spoken with are very comfortable with that focus on getting back to work and back to school."