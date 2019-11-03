Clear

Senator Jon Ford visits local church to share importance of adoption during National Adoption Month

Indiana State Senator Jon Ford said he was adopted out of the foster care system at the age of two. Sunday, he visited the Northside Community Methodist Church to share his story and the importance of adoption.

Posted: Nov 3, 2019 10:35 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - November is national adoption month, and a local leader is sharing his adoption story to inspire others.

The Northside Community Methodist Church hosted a special guest at Sunday's worship service.

Indiana State Senator Jon Ford said he was adopted out of the foster care system at the age of two.

He's done a lot of work at the state house with laws relating to foster and adoptive children.

Ford said this month hits close to home for him and he wants others to know how important it is to give these kids a forever home.

"Adoption is very, very important. There are a lot of kids in need, a lot of kids in the system, that are looking for a loving home. It's important, maybe not everyone can adopt, but they can support people who adopt and the foster care system," said Ford.

He said he hopes by doing things like this, more people will become educated on the foster care system.

