Senate bill to help Shoals cabin owners passes house committee

SHOALS, Ind. (WTHI) - In April, cabin owners in Shoals got letters saying their properties were in violation of the law. They were told they had to pack up and get out. Not long after that Senator Eric Bassler got involved.

Bassler says, "We had a good discussion to get an understanding of what was going on and what the challenges they were having. That's when representative Lindauer and I started to kind of go to work to see what could we do from a state legislature perspective."

Senate Bill 433 passed through the Indiana Senate. It lined out that the Indiana Department of Natural Resources would have to seek grant money to reimburse cabin owners vacating their land. On Monday that bill looked to die in House committee.

Bassler says, "A day ago I didn't think the bill was going to get a hearing at all."

Wednesday afternoon that changed. The bill was heard in the committee of natural resources and was passed. The new bill allows owners to have two years to get up to code.

Bassler explains, "It grandfathers in every location, every structure, that was in existence prior to January first of this year."

What that means for cabins in the future, the senator says that's still to be seen. He says regardless the bill still has a ways to go.

Bassler says, "There's all sorts of ways this bill could still die. And we've got to keep that in mind and not get too excited yet. But I guess I'm obviously more optimistic today than I was 24 hours ago."

Meaning that while the road is still long...there may be a light at the end of the tunnel for those cabin owners.