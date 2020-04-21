Clear

Senate approves $480 billion package to help small businesses and hospitals, expand testing

The Senate passed a roughly $480 billion relief package Tuesday that includes hundreds of billions of dollars in new funding for small businesses hurt by the coronavirus outbreak along with other priorities like money for hospitals and expanded Covid-19 testing.

Posted: Apr 21, 2020 5:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- The Senate passed a roughly $480 billion relief package Tuesday that includes hundreds of billions of dollars in new funding for small businesses hurt by the coronavirus outbreak along with other priorities like money for hospitals and expanded Covid-19 testing.

The Senate passed the package by a voice vote, meaning most senators would not need to return to Washington, DC, during the pandemic. The bill goes to the House, which is expected to vote on the package Thursday.

The total price tag of the bill is approximately $484 billion.

The full legislative text has not been formally released, but CNN obtained a copy of the bill, which runs 25 pages long. A section-by-section analysis obtained by CNN shows the deal will authorize the Paycheck Protection Program to spend an additional $310 billion.

The program was set up to deliver aid to small businesses struggling from the economic deep freeze triggered by the pandemic. Funding for the program ran dry earlier this month, prompting concern and outcry from the small business community.

The deal will also provide $75 billion for hospitals and health care providers stretched thin by the pandemic to address coronavirus expenses and lost revenue and an additional $25 billion to facilitate and expand Covid-19 testing.

The analysis says that the $25 billion amount will go toward "necessary expenses to research, develop, validate, manufacture, purchase, administer and expand capacity for COVID-19 tests."

Of the total amount dedicated to testing, there will be $11 billion given to states and localities "to develop, purchase, administer, process and analyze COVID-19 tests." The rest of the money will be given to other entities, including federal agencies, to invest in promising new technologies and to distribute to labs.

According to the analysis, the bill "requires (a) strategic plan to related to providing assistance to states for testing and increasing testing capacity" and it requires a plan for states and localities on how the money will be used for testing. This language had been a big sticking point in negotiations over a deal as President Donald Trump has pushed for states to be responsible for expanding testing capacity while as Democrats had pushed for the federal government to take on a larger role in it.

A dispute over how to handle Covid-19 testing had earlier held up an agreement. One major issue that had not been resolved earlier in the day had been whether to create a national testing strategy.

Democrats had been pushing for additional language to bolster the federal role in overseeing and coordinating testing and to create a specific national strategy, with Republicans pushing back amid the President's emphasis that the states need to take the lead.

The President, however, signaled his approval of the deal on Twitter, saying, "I urge the Senate and House to pass the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act with additional funding for PPP, Hospitals, and Testing."

The President indicated that negotiators will deal with additional funding for state and local governments -- which Democrats had wanted to see included in the funding being approved in the Senate on Tuesday -- in the next legislative package for coronavirus relief.

"After I sign this Bill, we will begin discussions on the next Legislative Initiative with fiscal relief ... to State/Local Governments for lost revenues from COVID 19, much-needed Infrastructure Investments for Bridges, Tunnels, Broadband, Tax Incentives for Restaurants, Entertainment, Sports, and Payroll Tax Cuts to increase Economic Growth," Trump tweeted.

More details of what's in the deal
Of the $310 billion authorized for the Paycheck Protection Program, $60 billion will be set aside for smaller lending facilities, including "community financial institutions, small insured depository institutions and credit unions with assets less than $10 billion."

There will also be $10 billion for grants under the Emergency Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, $50 billion for disaster recovery loans and $2.1 billion for additional salaries and expenses for the Small Business Administration.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said earlier Tuesday that he believes the relief package could be passed in the Senate as soon as Tuesday afternoon.

"I believe we'll pass it today," he told CNN's John Berman.

Schumer told CNN that he, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin negotiated over the phone "well past midnight" Monday and "came to an agreement on just about every issue."

But what won't be in the bill, he acknowledged, is more money for states and localities, which Democrats pushed hard for.

"But we did get a commitment from the White House that they would be able to use those funds for lost revenues," Schumer told CNN.

Schumer said Democrats will fight for more state and localities funding in a separate relief package in the future.

The Trump administration and lawmakers have been under pressure to replenish the Paycheck Protection Program after it ran out of funds last week. The SBA said it had approved over 1.66 million loans for more than $342 billion.

But a main gripe with the program has been that banks prioritized their existing customers and large restaurants, which received millions in loans from the PPP, leaving many small businesses without access to the funds intended to keep their operations afloat.

This story has been updated Tuesday to include additional information about the final price tag of the package and what is in the legislation.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 12097

Reported Deaths: 630
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion4052192
Lake118247
Hamilton59835
Hendricks49917
Johnson42633
St. Joseph4129
Madison34032
Allen32727
Porter1803
Clark17711
Decatur16818
Elkhart1643
Boone1548
Hancock1517
Floyd1427
Bartholomew1406
LaPorte1405
Morgan1193
Delaware1147
Monroe1144
Shelby1114
Harrison1012
Franklin907
Jackson890
Cass871
Vanderburgh871
Ripley823
Lawrence819
Grant783
Howard724
Dearborn685
Jennings641
Warrick594
Tippecanoe582
Vigo585
Putnam514
Greene424
Noble384
Orange344
Daviess343
Newton314
Washington310
Henry311
Wayne282
Montgomery260
Jasper251
Scott242
Marshall240
Miami220
Fayette224
Kosciusko221
Rush211
Owen211
Clay200
Jefferson200
Clinton191
Knox180
Steuben171
LaGrange171
Dubois160
Whitley161
Brown141
Tipton131
DeKalb131
Switzerland130
Crawford130
Randolph121
Starke111
Wabash100
Jay100
Parke90
Sullivan90
Fountain82
White80
Warren71
Adams71
Carroll71
Posey70
Vermillion60
Blackford61
Huntington61
Union60
Fulton60
Martin60
Perry60
Wells50
Gibson50
Benton40
Spencer40
Ohio10
Pike10
Pulaski10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 33059

Reported Deaths: 1468
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook22101915
Lake221682
DuPage176190
Will1692102
Kane63831
McHenry35117
Kankakee27812
St. Clair27618
Rock Island2114
Winnebago1954
Madison1848
Kendall1383
Unassigned1303
Champaign954
McLean863
Sangamon644
Randolph581
Ogle581
Macon559
DeKalb551
Monroe547
Clinton450
Jackson445
Peoria432
Whiteside413
Adams340
Boone333
Jefferson320
LaSalle301
Henry300
Christian274
Grundy260
Tazewell263
Macoupin210
Jasper202
Marion200
Lee170
Livingston170
Montgomery161
Coles160
Fayette151
Williamson150
Warren150
Iroquois130
Morgan131
Stephenson120
Jo Daviess120
Douglas120
Woodford110
Knox100
Pulaski90
Vermilion90
Bureau80
Jersey80
Washington70
Piatt70
Ford61
Carroll61
Union50
Franklin50
Mercer50
Mason50
Logan40
Effingham41
Shelby40
Bond41
Clark40
Crawford40
Marshall40
Massac30
Menard30
Saline30
McDonough30
Hancock30
Moultrie20
Gallatin20
Alexander20
Henderson20
Johnson20
Lawrence20
Cumberland20
Richland20
Wayne10
Hamilton10
Fulton10
Stark10
Greene10
Schuyler10
Calhoun10
Pike10
Perry10
Clay10
De Witt10
Wabash10
Terre Haute
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 58°
Clear & Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

\Non-profit receives financial boost

Image

Vigo County Historical Society works to keep students interested in history while closed

Image

State leaders discuss what the 2020-2021 school year could look like

Image

Crawford Memorial Hospital opens drive-thru lab

Image

Rockville Correctional Facility staff makes masks for kids and expectant moms

Image

Crude oil prices down

Image

People who received unemployment in Indiana may notice additional money in their accounts

Image

Local group collecting donates so they can buy gift cards for hospital workers

Image

West Terre Haute Barricade situation

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana