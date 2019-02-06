Clear

Senate Bill 552 passes 10-0, a step that could bring a casino to Terre Haute

Now, Senate Bil 552 will now head to the Senate Appropriations Committee on Valentine's Day.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A hearing that could bring a casino to Terre Haute took place on Wednesday in Indianapolis.

Senate Bill 552 passed the Senate Public Policy Committee 10 to 0.

They should meet sometime that morning, as the full Senate is in session that afternoon.

News 10 asked Senator Jon Ford if it passing unanimously surprised him...he told us no.

Both Ford and Senator Mark Messmer said they felt good about this bill's chances.

Two years ago, that was not the case when the previous casino bill for Terre Haute died in a five-five tie.

"From a free market standpoint, I think that's where some of the committee's votes a few years ago are now, for us today," Messmer said.

"Terre Haute, once again, I think we brought a large delegation, which I think proved to serve us well," Ford said.

There were a lot of people from Terre Haute at the hearing.

If the bill passes appropriations, it goes to the full Senate the following week.

After that, it faces tougher opposition in the House.

