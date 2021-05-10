Semi rolls in Greene County roundabout crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A roundabout crash in Greene County has forced police to close the road while crews clean up the scene.

The single semi crash happened around 10:30 Monday morning on State Road 445 and I-69.

The truck driver said he was slowing down on 445 for a roundabout. He said he wasn't sure what happened, but the truck went off the west side of the road and rolled over.

A passenger in the truck's sleeper cab, the driver's son, said he woke up as the truck was rolling over. He said he saw his dad in the passenger seat when the truck stopped. The passenger told officials his dad has medical issues but had not complained of anything.

No injuries were reported.