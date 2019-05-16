Clear

Crews work to clean-up semi truck crash on I-70 in Vigo County

The eastbound lane is currently restricted, please use caution in the area

Posted: May. 16, 2019 11:06 AM
Updated: May. 16, 2019 12:23 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Crews are cleaning up a semi-rollover crash on Interstate 70.

Police say a semi driver lost control and rolled over a guardrail.

This happened in the eastbound lanes between the two Terre Haute exits.

You can see Beck's Beer boxes and bottles around the truck.

Crews expect clean-up to wrap up around 3 pm ET.

The driver went to a local hospital for head injuries.

Police are investigating why the driver lost control.

