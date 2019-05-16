Crews work to clean-up semi truck crash on I-70 in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Crews are cleaning up a semi-rollover crash on Interstate 70.
Police say a semi driver lost control and rolled over a guardrail.
This happened in the eastbound lanes between the two Terre Haute exits.
You can see Beck's Beer boxes and bottles around the truck.
Crews expect clean-up to wrap up around 3 pm ET.
The driver went to a local hospital for head injuries.
Police are investigating why the driver lost control.
