Semi full of Nutella rolls over on Indiana highway

According to the Indiana State Police a semi rolled over near the Michigan and Indiana state line.

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 10:04 AM
Updated: Sep 17, 2019 10:15 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) — According to the Indiana State Police a semi rolled over near the Michigan and Indiana state line.

The semi was driven by Chuhar Singh, and was west bound on I-94 when Singh stated a car in front of him “slammed on his brakes”. This caused Singh to brake hard and steer left, he then lost control and left the roadway to the north, came back across all west bound lanes and struck the concrete median barrier wall head on. This cause the tractor and trailer to overturn, as it overturned the tractor went over the barrier wall onto the inside shoulder of east bound I-94. The trailer stayed on the west bound side blocking all three west bound lanes of traffic.

Singh was okay, but there was a real mess to clean up. Inside the semi was 44,000 pounds of Nutella cocoa spread.

