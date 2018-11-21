CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County prosecutor has made a ruling regarding a horrific crash on Interstate 70.
It was a crash that killed two young children.
It happened on July 18th of 2017.
A semi crashed into a minivan on I-70 in Clay County.
A mother and her young children were in the van.
A five-year-old and a 16-month-old were killed in the crash.
The mother and three-year-old were flown to Indianapolis and survived.
Clay County Prosecutor Robert Pell told News 10 he spent more than a year toiling over the case.
He said he believes only a handful of small infractions are applicable to this case.
He told us he would be filing a small charge against the semi driver, punishable only by a fine.
Related Content
- Semi driver involved in 2017 I-70 crash that left two small children dead will not face serious charges
- Semi driver hospitalized with minor injuries after I-70 crash
- Semi overturns at I-70 exit
- I-70 westbound closed near Plainfield after crash involving multiple semi trucks
- I-70 crash ends with two semis in flames, at least one dead
- Police investigating crash on I-70
- Morning crash involves school bus and semi
- Two people dead after Friday morning I-70 crash
- Driver seriously injured in semi crash
- Man facing charges after crashing semi into house