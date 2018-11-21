Semi driver involved in 2017 I-70 crash that left two small children dead will not face serious charges

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County prosecutor has made a ruling regarding a horrific crash on Interstate 70.

It was a crash that killed two young children.

It happened on July 18th of 2017.

A semi crashed into a minivan on I-70 in Clay County.

A mother and her young children were in the van.

A five-year-old and a 16-month-old were killed in the crash.

The mother and three-year-old were flown to Indianapolis and survived.

Clay County Prosecutor Robert Pell told News 10 he spent more than a year toiling over the case.

He said he believes only a handful of small infractions are applicable to this case.

He told us he would be filing a small charge against the semi driver, punishable only by a fine.