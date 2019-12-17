Clear
Semi driver hurt in Clark County I-70 crash

Illinois State Police says 25-year-old Viktor Grabic, from Park Ridge, Illinois was driving his semi too fast for the current road conditions in the westbound lanes when he skidded out of control and went off the road.

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 1:53 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - One person was hurt after an early Tuesday morning crash on I-70 in Clark County.

It happened just after midnight near the Martinsville exit.

His truck ended up jackknifed in the embankment.

Grabic was taken to Regional Hospital in Terre Haute for minor lacerations.

In a release, police say he was charged with 'too fast for conditions.'

