Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Semi driver charged after early morning I-70 crash in Vigo County

A semi driver is facing charges after an early more crash on Interstate 70 in Vigo County.

Posted: Dec 4, 2019 3:21 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A semi driver is facing charges after an early more crash on Interstate 70 in Vigo County.

It happened around 2:00 on Wednesday morning about a mile east of the state line.

Police say 51-year-old William Woods, from Dayton, Ohio was under the influence of a controlled substance when he left the road, over-corrected and then rolled his truck.

Woods was not hurt in the crash. After he was cleared medically, he was arrested on charges operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 43°
A Sunny, Mild Thursday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'The child inevitably is the one that's doing with out,' Indiana families going without services due

Image

Holiday Movie Triple Play Masonic Lodge S.R. 59 Brazil, In

Image

'I do what I can to be their voice,' One local woman starts project to help stray animals in the Wab

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy and a little warmer. High: 48°

Image

ISU Women

Image

Bryce Patterson

Image

Northview girls

Image

First Financial Classic

Image

South Vermillion basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans