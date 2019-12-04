Semi driver charged after early morning I-70 crash in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A semi driver is facing charges after an early more crash on Interstate 70 in Vigo County.

It happened around 2:00 on Wednesday morning about a mile east of the state line.

Police say 51-year-old William Woods, from Dayton, Ohio was under the influence of a controlled substance when he left the road, over-corrected and then rolled his truck.

Woods was not hurt in the crash. After he was cleared medically, he was arrested on charges operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.