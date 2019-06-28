Semi driver charged after Crawford County crash

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Wisconsin man is facing charges in connection to a crash that injured a Marshall, Illinois man.

The crash happened on Thursday night on Route 1, north of 1300th Avenue.

That's in Crawford County.

Police say, 64-year-old Robert Dammerman, of Marshall, was driving a tractor on Route 1 when a semi being driven by 64-year-old James White.

They say White didn't slow down, hitting the tractor, causing it to flip, landing on its side.

The semi came to a stop, jackknifed across traffic.

Dammerman was transported to a Champaign hospital, while White was taken to a Vincennes hospital.

The driver of the semi faces several charges for traffic violations.