Semi driver charged after Crawford County crash

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Wisconsin man is facing charges in connection to a crash that injured a Marshall, Illinois man.
The crash happened on Thursday night on Route 1, north of 1300th Avenue.
That's in Crawford County.
Police say, 64-year-old Robert Dammerman, of Marshall, was driving a tractor on Route 1 when a semi being driven by 64-year-old James White.
They say White didn't slow down, hitting the tractor, causing it to flip, landing on its side.
The semi came to a stop, jackknifed across traffic.
Dammerman was transported to a Champaign hospital, while White was taken to a Vincennes hospital.
The driver of the semi faces several charges for traffic violations.
