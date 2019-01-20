Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – An Indiana State Police trooper escaped with only minor injuries after a semi collided with his patrol car Saturday evening.

According to Indiana State Police, Senior Trooper Tim Rader was working a semi accident along Interstate 70 in Vigo County when another semi hit his patrol car.

Investigators say the second semi driver tried to stop but jack-knifed due to the snow and ice.

Thankfully, Trooper Rader only suffered minor cuts and bruises. The driver and passenger in the semi were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The collision caused significant damage to the patrol car.

Investigators say the semi driver was traveling too fast for conditions.