Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – An Indiana State Police trooper escaped with only minor injuries after a semi collided with his patrol car Saturday evening.
According to Indiana State Police, Senior Trooper Tim Rader was working a semi accident along Interstate 70 in Vigo County when another semi hit his patrol car.
Investigators say the second semi driver tried to stop but jack-knifed due to the snow and ice.
Thankfully, Trooper Rader only suffered minor cuts and bruises. The driver and passenger in the semi were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The collision caused significant damage to the patrol car.
Investigators say the semi driver was traveling too fast for conditions.
