Selling cars safely during the pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Car sales are through the roof as people want to get out and travel. One automotive industry has seen a large uptick in sales.

Speaking with a local car dealer today he said he can't seem to keep vehicles on his lot. David Fuson here in Terre Haute, of Fuson Automotive, says there are two main things his business is up against.

Fuson says getting inventory in has been a struggle since general motors shut down two months ago. Now with the factory back up and running, he is waiting to get in new shipments of cars. He says the pandemic impact his dealership is facing is nothing like he's ever seen.

Fuson says, "I've been doing this for 20 years, dad's been doing it for, uh, 40 years and we've never seen inventory this low in our history."

However, if you're looking to trade in your car Fuson says this is the best time to do so.

The other element he is facing is how to better protect customers while still being able to sell cars during Covid-19.

In order to protect yourself when buying a vehicle, Fuson says they have put new measures into place. They say that one way they are keeping you safe is by having facetime car sales. They also say if customers are not comfortable coming into the dealership then they don't have to.

Along with offering face masks and conducting over the phone sales, Fuson says if a customer wants to test drive a car but does not want to go to the dealership then they will take the car to them. This is to help you feel more comfortable during the pandemic.



They say safety is the number one goal at this time.

If you are looking to hit the road in a new vehicle you need to keep some guidelines in mind. The CDC suggests wearing masks and gloves. Health experts also say to make sure you're washing your hands frequently.