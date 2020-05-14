Self-service beverage stations can reopen at convenience stores

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Self-service beverage stations can re-open at convenience stores.

The Indiana State Department of Health released new guidance on Thursday surrounding self-service stations at convenience stores.

The Vigo County Health Department is following in line with that.

To keep up with sanitation at some places, food may be pre-packaged or an employee may serve it to you.

Health officials are encouraging customers to practice social distancing.

“If the Governor is not going to enforce it in the state, we’re not going to be stricter on that situation in our county,” said Roni Elder, spokesperson for the Vigo County Health Department.

Restaurants cannot offer self-service beverages at this time.

Rick’s Smokehouse and Grill in Terre Haute has made this change permanent.

Staff told us this is something they were considering before the pandemic.

They believe this will be faster and more sanitary moving forward.