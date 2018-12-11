Self-proclaimed 'hope dealer' shares message at Indiana Theater

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Heroin kills...that's what one man wants you to know.

He shared the message on Tuesday night at the Indiana Theatre in Terre Haute.

Tim Ryan is a self-proclaimed Hope Dealer.

He held a program called 'Dope to Hope.'

Its goal is to help people with addiction recovery.

Ryan said he wants people to know that no matter your background, recovery is possible.

"There's all types of treatment out there, whether it be spiritually based, whether it just be medical assistance treatment based. Anything we can do to help the public overcome this problem we have," Ryan said.

Mental Health America of West Central Indiana, The Bridge, and Choices Consulting Center in Terre Haute all helped to make this presentation possible.