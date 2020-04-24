Self-employed Indiana residents can now file for unemployment

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Self-employed Hoosiers can now file for unemployment benefits.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development launched a program today to accept these claims.

The CARES Act Pandemic Unemployment Assistance created temporary federal unemployment insurance for individuals who are not otherwise eligible.

That includes people who are self-employed or independent contractors.

Karen Billberry, co-owner of Aire Wellness Spa and Float Pod Center in Terre Haute, falls into that category. She plans on filing today.

Her business voluntarily shut down before the closure on March 17.

"We're going on 8 to 12 weeks of being without pay. That's a long time to be without pay," Billberry said.

The Department of Workforce Development says to expect at least 21 days to administer the claims.

Payments won't be ready until at least May 8.