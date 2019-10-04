Self-driving trucks raising concerns for some local drivers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- The future of trucking is here with autonomous trucks or self-driving trucks.

Some truckers are not supporting the change.

Stakeholders traveled to the state capital on Friday.

They met with state representatives to discuss a bill they've put together opposing autonomous trucks.

Some worry these trucks could lead to job losses, not to mention safety concerns.

We've all heard about vehicles that drive themselves.

At morris trucking, some told News 10 they don't want to see these self-driving rigs on the roadway.

However, they believe it's only a matter of time before we do.

It's no secret that mother nature in the midwest can go from one extreme to the next.

Some are concerned with how these trucks will react in different and drastic conditions like rain, snow and ice storms.

These trucks are still being tested.

They're not on all roadways just yet.

Others say they just don't trust a vehicle driving itself.

"There's so many people messing with cell phones computers, I don't know how they'll get these computers to recognize all that kind of stuff," said Terry Horner, a truck driver for Morris trucking.

"It's going to take jobs away from millions of people if you take away millions of jobs who's going to buy the products that they're hauling in these autonomous trucks," said Troy Hauer, the operations manager for Morris Trucking.

The trucks are being tested in California and Louisiana.