Select Indiana State Parks to have firework displays on the 4th

Several Indiana State Parks will be offering shows to celebrate Independence Day this weekend.

The price of admission is the standard gate fee of $7 for vehicles with Indiana plates, $9 for out of state vehicles, to get into the park.

Social distancing guidelines will be in place and masks are recommended. See the full list of parks from the state below.

Clifty Falls State Park

The City of Madison’s fireworks, scheduled for July 4 at 10 p.m., can be viewed from Clifty Falls State Park. Additionally, Clifty Inn will host a viewing area for inn guests.

Patoka Lake

Enjoy the 15th annual “Thunder Over Patoka” fireworks display at Patoka Lake Beach on July 4. Fireworks will start around 10 p.m. Bring family and friends, lawn chairs, and blankets. The beach will be the primary viewing area.

Expect increased traffic. Anyone planning to attend the fireworks should plan to arrive early to the property and beach area. The staff recommends spending the entire day at Patoka Lake to ensure getting in for the show. While there, visit the Nature Center, have a family picnic, play a round of disc golf and enjoy the beach. Parking spots will be limited, and staff expects to meet parking capacity. Once that happens, vehicles will be let into Newtown-Stewart State Recreation Area, one by one, only as another vehicle leaves.

Campers who leave through the entrance gate anytime on July 4 should expect that they may not be able to re-enter the property very quickly. A special viewing section has been set up for fireworks viewing in the modern campground’s section C. If viewing fireworks from the beach, campers should follow the path past the camp store to the beach instead of driving. This will allow vehicle traffic at the beach for those entering the property on the day of the fireworks.

Pokagon State Park

The July 4 fireworks display presented on Lake James by the Lake James Association is currently continuing as planned; however, the traditional guest shuttle service will not be offered this year due to social distancing requirements. Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Guests may park in designated paved lots throughout the park. Pokagon will provide a drop off only lane at the inn, but vehicles cannot be left at that location, and shuttles will not run to the parking lots. Guests are asked to please plan accordingly.

Raccoon SRA (Cecil M. Harden Lake)

Raccoon SRA’s fireworks show is scheduled for July 4 at 10 p.m., sponsored and provided by the Raccoon Lake Homeowners Association. The Bellmore Fire Department contracts the pyrotechnics company, and they will be collecting free-will donations in lieu of gate entrance fees from 4 to 10 p.m. The beach will serve as the primary viewing venue.