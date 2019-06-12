Clear

Seelyville sewer rates will increase

A portion of that increase will go into effect immediately. The rest is stair-stepped. It will go up again january first 2020.

SEELYVILLE, Ind (WTHI) - People in Seelyville will soon be paying more on their sewer bills..
After hearing public comment, city leaders voted to increase the town's sewer and water rates. The increase brings a new monthly minimum, along with a fee for storm water. It's a 19% increase, but that could change.


It will help pay for the cost of the town's operating system.


Nearly 30 people turned out to give their input. And some who live in the area say they aren't happy the measure passed.


Because of the input given, leaders voted to implement the increase over time.

A portion of that increase will go into effect immediately. The rest is stair-stepped. It will go up again January first 2020.

Seelyville sewer rates will increase

