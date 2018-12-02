Clear

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

The Seelyville town manager says state grant money will be put to good use.

Posted: Dec. 2, 2018 3:53 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SEELYVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Seelyville town manager says state grant money will be put to good use.

News 10 told you about the hundreds of millions of dollars going to local communities to bring them to the next level.

Seelyville is one of those communities. It was awarded more than a hundred and seventy thousand dollars through the Indiana Next level Roads Community Crossings Initiative.

Seelyville Town Manager Chris Lynch says, "Oh, it's great. All the roads in the town need to be redone so projects like this are great for small communities like ours to get this stuff going and help get all these roads taken care of and maintain them, make sure that they all stay in good shape for all the residents of the town."

Overall, 283 local governments will receive a hundred million dollars in matching funds.

Brazil, Clinton and Terre Haute are among the recipients.

