Seelyville Now Has a Full-Time Firefighter

SEELYVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - After 75 years of being completely volunteer, Seelyville fire department has hired its first full-time firefighter.

John Hendrix, the deputy chief of the Seelyville fire department, is now full-time. Hendrix has been with the department for 21 years.

"It's beyond words what it means to me. To be the first one to be paid full-time is an amazing feeling," said Hendrix.

This change came about as a result of a change in funding for the department. This new position will increase the department's readiness and allow them to respond to calls more quickly.